Kupp (hamstring) is in Minnesota on Saturday visiting a specialist, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sean McVay acknowledged Thursday that Kupp had suffered a recent setback, though the coach's use of the term "day-to-day" suggests he hasn't given up on the wideout playing Week 1 at Seattle. Rapoport hints at Kupp missing at least one game, which wouldn't be surprising after the hamstring injury cost him most of training camp and now has him missing practice less than two weeks before the season opener.