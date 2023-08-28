Robinson failed to bring in any of his four targets during Saturday's 41-0 preseason loss to the Broncos.

While a goose egg in the reception department would normally be worrisome for a roster bubble candidate like Robinson, the Rams only managed 102 yards receiving all game, with only likely practice squad members Austin Trammell and Braxton Burmeister finishing with double-digit yardage. Tyler Johnson is Robinson's most likely competitor for a spot on the 53-man roster after Ben Skowronek joined Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua on the sidelines Saturday, a usual indicator from coach Sean McVay that a player has earned a spot on the team. Robinson's versatility may give him a slight edge over Johnson if the team chooses to only have six receivers in order to have more flexibility in other positions to open the campaign.