Robinson caught his only target for nine yards during Saturday's 34-17 preseason loss to the Chargers.

Despite a strong training camp, Robinson was targeted only once on 29 snaps and took a backseat to breakout performances from Puka Nacua (3-32-1) and Tyler Johnson (5-70-0). While Nacua seems to have secured a roster spot, Johnson's and Robinson's positions are more tenuous, which may give more weight to preseason performances from both players. The 28-year-old veteran will have another opportunity to showcase his talents Saturday, Aug. 19 against the Raiders.