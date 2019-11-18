Play

Everett (wrist) is listed as active Sunday versus the Bears, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Expected to play in spite of limited practice participation throughout Week 11 prep, Everett is available, along with fellow tight ends Tyler Higbee (knee) and Johnny Mundt (groin). Surprisingly, the Rams opted to hold out Robert Woods for an unknown reason, so two of the team's top three wide receivers -- also, Brandin Cooks (concussion) -- are sidelined. As a result, Everett could see an elevated target count in this contest.

