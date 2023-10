Higbee (Achilles) is expected to play Sunday against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Higbee barely practiced this week and is listed as questionable, but it sounds like the veteran tight end will be able to suit up versus Indianapolis. Higbee just landed a three-year, $27 million extension Friday. He's yet to make much of an impact in the box score this season, catching 11 passes for 132 scoreless yards.