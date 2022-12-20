Higbee secured four of five targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 24-12 loss to the Packers on Monday night.

Higbee closed out the scoring on the night with an eight-yard touchdown grab with 22 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The veteran tight end's catch and target totals both led the Rams during the loss, and his trip to the end zone was his first of the season. Higbee will aim to carry over his chemistry with new quarterback Baker Mayfield and record a fourth straight game with multiple receptions when the Rams host the Broncos in a Week 16 matchup on Christmas Day.