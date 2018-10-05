Rams' Tyler Higbee: Officially deemed questionable
Higbee (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Seattle, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Higbee was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, but coach Sean McVay said he expects the tight end to play in Sunday's game. Higbee backed that up with a return to practice Friday, albeit as a limited participant. A surprising Week 5 absence would free up snaps for Gerald Everett in an offense that's directed just nine targets to tight ends among 135 pass attempts this season.
