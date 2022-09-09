Higbee secured five of 11 targets for 39 yards in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

Higbee ended up second in targets behind Cooper Kupp on a night when Matthew Stafford was forced to often get rid of the ball quickly due to constant pressure. The veteran tight end could potentially play an even bigger role than during a 2021 season where he accrued the second-highest reception (61) and receiving yardage (560) totals of his career, as the departures of Robert Woods (knee) and Odell Beckham (knee) should open up some additional targets in the air attack despite the offseason acquisition of Allen Robinson. Higbee will aim to build on the solid Week 1 tally when the Rams take on the Falcons in a Week 2 clash a week from Sunday.