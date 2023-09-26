Higbee secured all five of his targets for 71 yards during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Bengals.

Higbee acted as Matthew Stafford's safety valve with a pair of the Rams' offensive linemen going down with injury during the contest, and the veteran tight end responded with his best performance of the season. Four of Higbee's five receptions led to Rams' first downs, and he was just one yard behind rookie sensation Puka Nacua for the team lead in receiving yards. The Colts lie in wait in Week 4, but in their last meeting in 2021, Indianapolis managed to hold Higbee to just a single reception for eight yards, which may temper expectations a bit.