Higbee hauled in seven of his eight targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 13 win over the Cardinals.

Higbee saw an increased role due to the absence of Gerald Everett (knee) and also took advantage of a positive matchup. The end result was a career-best performance in both yards and receptions, highlighted by a two-yard touchdown reception. However, he also displayed a consistent ability to work downfield, recording gains of 26, 25 and 21 yards. It remains unclear how long Everett will be absent, but Higbee could sustain an increased role against the Seahawks in Week 14.