Rams' Tyler Higbee: Takes advantage of elevated role
Higbee hauled in seven of his eight targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 13 win over the Cardinals.
Higbee saw an increased role due to the absence of Gerald Everett (knee) and also took advantage of a positive matchup. The end result was a career-best performance in both yards and receptions, highlighted by a two-yard touchdown reception. However, he also displayed a consistent ability to work downfield, recording gains of 26, 25 and 21 yards. It remains unclear how long Everett will be absent, but Higbee could sustain an increased role against the Seahawks in Week 14.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...