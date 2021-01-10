Higbee caught one of three targets for four yards during Saturday's 30-20 win over the Seahawks.

On a day when the Rams threw the ball just 25 times, Higbee wasn't heavily involved and mainly picked up scraps as Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp (knee) saw most of the targets. Kupp left the game in the latter stages because of an injury that could potentially affect his availability for the NFC divisional round matchup against either Washington or the Buccaneers. While Josh Reynolds and Vann Jefferson's roles would likely increase if Kupp were to sit, Higbee's number could get called a few extra times as well.