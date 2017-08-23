Perriman (hamstring) still isn't practicing, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said last Tuesday that the wideout was on schedule in his recovery and could make an appearance at some point during the preseason. It seems that appearance would have to come in the preseason finale, as Perriman still hasn't returned to practice with just three days remaining until Saturday's exhibition against the Bills. At this point, it's fair to wonder if Perriman is in danger of missing Week 1 against the Bengals. He should still be locked in as the team's No. 3 wide receiver whenever he's available.