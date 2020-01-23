Ravens' Chuck Clark: Career-high marks in 2019
Clark recorded 73 tackles (45 solo), one sack, nine defended passes and one interception across 16 regular-season contests in 2019.
The 2017 sixth-round pick also appeared in one postseason game, during which he recorded two tackles (one solo). He earned a starting role in Baltimore's secondary from Week 6 onward, with Tony Jefferson (knee - ACL) on injured reserve. With Jefferson under contract for 2020, however, Clark appears in line to shift back to a depth role.
