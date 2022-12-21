Duvernay sustained a broken foot during Tuesday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though the Ravens placed Duvernay on injured reserve Tuesday, the exact nature of his injury wasn't revealed. With Duvernay having now been diagnosed with the fractured foot, he'll face a recovery timetable of approximately two months, which rules him out from returning during the postseason even if Baltimore clinches a spot and makes a deep run. With Duvernay sidelined, Demarcus Robinson, DeSean Jackson, Sammy Watkins and James Proche are candidates to see increased roles in Baltimore's passing game.