Edwards recorded nine carries for 38 yards in Week 4 against Washington.
Edwards led the Baltimore backfield with nine carries, though Mark Ingram tallied just one fewer. While he was on the field to close out a comfortable win, Edwards was also involved early on, earning two carries on the team's first offensive possession. Despite maintaining a substantial role in the Ravens' offense, Edwards has not recorded more than 10 rushes in a game this season and has yet to be targeted in the passing game. That lack of volume makes it difficult to rely on him as a regular producer.