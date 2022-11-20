Edwards, who's listed as questionable due to hamstring and knee injuries, is expected to play Sunday against the Panthers, but he may be limited, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

The fourth-year running back made his season debut in Week 7 following a lengthy absence while rehabbing from a torn ACL and rushed 27 times for 131 yards and two scores across two appearances before leaving Week 8 due to his current knee and hamstring injuries. He was held out for the team's Week 9 win and remained limited during Week 11 prep following Baltimore's Week 10 bye. However, it sounds like the Ravens will have Edwards, Lamar Jackson (illness) and Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) all available despite being listed as questionable, but Edwards is the only one of the trio who may face some limitations against Carolina.