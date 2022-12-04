Edwards rushed six times for 12 yards in the Ravens' 10-9 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Edwards was surprisingly quiet against what had been a vulnerable Broncos run defense and was ultimately out-carried by backfield Kenyan Drake, who logged seven totes. Edwards also was disappointingly absent from the air attack altogether while Drake and Justice Hill drawing three and two targets, respectively. The underwhelming afternoon leaves the fantasy outlook for Edwards and the Ravens' backfield as a whole murky going into a Week 14 road battle against the Steelers.