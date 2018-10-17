Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Catchless in big win
Hurst did not haul in his lone target and did not gain any yardage on his lone carry during Sunday's 21-0 win over the Titans.
Hurst still has some work to do to work his way into a very deep tight-end room after missing the first few weeks of the season with a foot injury. Sunday's matchup against the Saints' 30th-ranked pass defense looks promising for the rookie pass-catcher, but it'd be difficult to place much faith in him until he proves himself a bit.
