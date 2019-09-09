Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Three grabs in opener
Hurst caught three of four targets for 41 yards Sunday against the Dolphins.
The Ravens leaned on the tight ends Sunday with Hurst and Mark Andrews combining for 11 catches on 12 targets for 149 yards. Hurst actually out-snapped Andrews by a count of 43 to 32, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports, which speaks to Hurst's importance as a blocker. Still, Hurst is clearly behind Andrews in terms of his importance to the Baltimore passing game, which limits his fantasy utility to leagues that start multiple tight ends.
-
