Likely will become a significant piece of Baltimore's offense after Mark Andrews (ankle) suffered a long-term injury in Thursday's 34-20 win over the Bengals, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Likely has had a limited impact in his second NFL season, tallying only nine catches across 11 games. He entered Thursday's game against the Bengals with just 170 offensive snaps, though his usage will certainly increase moving forward. Likely showed some potential as a pass catcher in his rookie year, racking up four catches of 20 or more yards while also topping 100 receiving yards in Week 18.