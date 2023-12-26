Likely recorded three receptions on four targets for 56 yards in Monday's 33-19 win over the 49ers.

Likely finished tied for second on the team in targets and second in yards, but he narrowly missed out on a bigger game when he was tackled at the one-yard line early in the second quarter -- a drive that was finished on the next play by Gus Edwards. Likely later delivered a 34-yard reception to help set up a field goal to account for the majority of his production, and he now has a catch of more than 20 yards in the three consecutive contests. He's also topped 50 yards in every game in that span.