Likely (groin) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Likely suffered a strained groin last Friday, and while it didn't stop him from suiting up for this past Sunday's win against the Jaguars, he gathered in just one of three targets for 35 yards on a 76 percent snap share. He now has managed back-to-back limited listings to begin Week 12 prep, and Friday's practice report will reveal if he has a designation for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis.