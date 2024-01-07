Likely hauled in both of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 17-10 loss to the Ravens.

Likely continued his recent tear with a 27-yard catch and run in the second quarter for his fifth touchdown over his last five contests. The late-season standout produced the best fantasy line for Baltimore despite finishing in a tie for last place with just two targets in the loss to Pittsburgh. Likely has generated 17 receptions off of 20 targets with 282 yards and five scores while replacing injured starter Mark Andrews (ankle). The latter is still eyeing a potential return from IR during the Ravens' upcoming playoff run, which will begin on either Jan. 20 or Jan. 21 for the AFC divisional playoffs. Likely has proven in recent weeks that he can produce usable fantasy numbers on low target totals, but he would still take a considerable hit in value if and when Andrews returns.