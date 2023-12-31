Likely caught two passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns on three targets in Sunday's 56-19 win over the Dolphins.

Likely's three targets might look like low usage at a glance, but the Ravens had a big enough lead that they were rotating in backups in the fourth quarter, and if the game had been more closely contested the Ravens might have had more reason to go back to Likely. Two touchdowns on three targets will usually do the trick, though, and there's no doubt that Likely's two touchdowns -- especially his one-handed catch and run for a 35 yards -- were both game-breaking plays for the Ravens. Likely's rare ball skills and slick running after the catch have made him a crucial part of the Ravens' breakout offense over the last two weeks. As long as Lamar Jackson is producing, Likely figures to be in a good spot going forward almost no matter the opponent.