Likely recorded two receptions on three targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 34-10 win over the Texans.

The Ravens passed the ball only 22 times, limiting the volume for pass catchers in the offense. Despite having relatively few opportunities to impact the game, Likely accounted for the team's third-longest play from scrimmage with a 19-yard catch in the third quarter and subsequently caught a 15-yard touchdown in the final quarter of the contest. With the performance, he now has six touchdowns in his last six games. Even if Mark Andrews (ankle) returns, Likely shouldn't completely disappear from the offense in the AFC Championship Game against either the Bills or Chiefs.