Ravens' Javorius Allen: Enjoying strong camp
Allen is having a strong training camp, getting plenty of repetitions and running more decisively than he did last year, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
With Kenneth Dixon (knee) out for the year and Danny Woodhead mostly a pass catcher, Allen could find himself just one Terrance West injury away from serving as Baltimore's lead runner. The 2015 fourth-round selection still finds himself on the roster bubble after playing more snaps on special teams (93) than offense (41) last year, but it seems he's off to a strong start in his quest to beat out Bobby Rainey and Taquan Mizzell for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...