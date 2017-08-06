Ravens' Javorius Allen: Enjoying strong camp

Allen is having a strong training camp, getting plenty of repetitions and running more decisively than he did last year, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With Kenneth Dixon (knee) out for the year and Danny Woodhead mostly a pass catcher, Allen could find himself just one Terrance West injury away from serving as Baltimore's lead runner. The 2015 fourth-round selection still finds himself on the roster bubble after playing more snaps on special teams (93) than offense (41) last year, but it seems he's off to a strong start in his quest to beat out Bobby Rainey and Taquan Mizzell for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.