Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Inactive Sunday
Maclin (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.
With Maclin inactive, look for Breshad Perriman to see an uptick in opportunities Sunday, while likely starting opposite fellow wideout Mike Wallace.
