Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Limited with shoulder injury

Maclin (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Maclin dealt with a hand injury last week and was a full participant in every practice, ultimately catching six of eight targets for 43 yards in a 30-17 win over the Raiders. His shoulder injury this week is apparently a bit more concerning, but his ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday suggests he should be available for Sunday's game against the Bears.

