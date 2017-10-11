Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Limited with shoulder injury
Maclin (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Maclin dealt with a hand injury last week and was a full participant in every practice, ultimately catching six of eight targets for 43 yards in a 30-17 win over the Raiders. His shoulder injury this week is apparently a bit more concerning, but his ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday suggests he should be available for Sunday's game against the Bears.
