Maclin (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Despite the designation, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he isn't worried about Maclin's availability, even suggesting that the wideout's absence from Thursday's practice was more about rest than his back injury, per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. Maclin returned to practice Friday as a full participant, setting him to fill his usual role in Sunday's divisional battle. He's yet to reach double-digit targets in a game this season and only has one outing with more than 56 yards.