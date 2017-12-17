Ravens' Jermaine Eluemunor: Inactive Sunday
Eluemunor (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Browns.
Eluemunor seemed to be in line to play after practicing fully each day this week but will not be able to offer his services as a reserve lineman for the road matchup.
