Ravens' Joe Flacco: No touchdowns in Week 9

Flacco completed 23 of 37 passes for 209 yards without a touchdown or turnover in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Steelers.

Flacco took a major step back in his home meeting with this AFC North rival after throwing for 363 yards and two touchdowns when these teams met in Pittsburgh in Week 4. The veteran quarterback has come back down to earth after a hot start, posting a 4:4 touchdown to interception ratio over the past five weeks after opening with an 8:2 mark in the first four games. Flacco will hope to recapture that strong early-season form following Baltimore's Week 10 bye.