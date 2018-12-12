Ravens' Joe Flacco: Slated for backup role
Coach John Harbaugh said Flacco (hip) would serve as the backup to Lamar Jackson (ankle) in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
After logging full practice participation last Friday before being listed as inactive for the fourth straight week ahead of Sunday's overtime loss to the Chiefs, Flacco seems to have just about moved past the right hip issue that has been plaguing him. Despite his improved health, Flacco will surrendered the starting gig for the first time in his NFL career, in part due to his spotty play beforehand. Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Harbaugh said that he made the decision because he felt Jackson, who guided Baltimore to three wins in four starts to keep the team's playoff hopes afloat, gives the Ravens the best chance to win right now. While Jackson has added another dimension to a suddenly potent running attack, he's shown some limitations as a passer, making it possible that Flacco will have a minor role in the game plan Sunday if the Ravens wish to dial up a big play downfield.
