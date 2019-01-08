Ravens' Justin Tucker: Another stellar season

Tucker converted on 35 of 39 field goal attempts and added 36 extra points on 37 attempts in 2018.

Another strong season netted Tucker a first-team All-Pro nod and kept him cemented as one of the elite kickers in the NFL. He connected on five kicks of 50-plus yards and has now made at least 30 field goals in four straight seasons and six of his seven seasons overall. Tucker will enter the final season of his four-year, $16.8 million deal with the Ravens in 2019.

