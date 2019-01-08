Ravens' Justin Tucker: Another stellar season
Tucker converted on 35 of 39 field goal attempts and added 36 extra points on 37 attempts in 2018.
Another strong season netted Tucker a first-team All-Pro nod and kept him cemented as one of the elite kickers in the NFL. He connected on five kicks of 50-plus yards and has now made at least 30 field goals in four straight seasons and six of his seven seasons overall. Tucker will enter the final season of his four-year, $16.8 million deal with the Ravens in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...