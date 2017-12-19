Ravens' Justin Tucker: Notches nine points

Tucker made field goals from 31 and 43 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns, when he also connected on all three of his extra-point tries.

Tucker has now tallied at least eight points in 10 straight games, a span during which he's missed just one kick. His 121 points currently see him ranked sixth in the category.

