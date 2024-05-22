Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Mitchell (knee) won't be ready for the start of training camp but is "on schedule" in his recovery from an ACL tear sustained Week 15 last season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harbaugh said Mitchell isn't expected to be ready until "sometime during the season." That's unsurprising, given the timing of Mitchell's injury, but fantasy managers should brace for the likely eventuality that the second-year pro isn't available Week 1, or at least not at full strength. Derrick Henry will work as Baltimore's clear No. 1 backfield option, but given that he's now reached the age-30 mark, the team could want to keep him from a league-leading workload, such as he's carried in the past. That could open up opportunities for Mitchell, once healthy, but to begin the regular season it will likely be Justice Hill and rookie fifth-rounder Rasheen Ali (biceps) complementing Henry.