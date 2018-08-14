Dixon (undisclosed) is set to make his preseason debut Monday against the Colts, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. "He looked good in practice the past few days, [he] looks like he's healthy, so to see him in a game will be exciting," coach John Harbaugh said.

Things are trending in the right direction for Dixon after sitting out of the first two preseason games with nagging injuries. However, there is some pressure on Dixon with Alex Collins established as the starter and Javorious Allen seemingly locked into the No.2 role. Dixon figures to get a fair bit of run in Monday's game, which makes him a target in daily contests as the team continues to evaluate where he fits in its running back pecking order.