Jackson completed 14 of his 24 pass attempts for 179 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Browns. He also added 90 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Jackson turned in one of his better passing performances of the season, averaging 7.46 yards per attempt -- his third-highest mark as the starter. However, that paled in comparison to his impact on the ground, as he found the end zone twice and also had a third would-be touchdown called back for holding. While there is reasonable concern about Jackson's ability to stay healthy given his heavy workload on the ground, he has proven to be a competent passer and dangerous rusher through seven career starts. The Ravens should grow more comfortable opening up the playbook for him in his second season, only increasing his fantasy ceiling.