Jackson completed 16 of 26 passes for 264 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed nine times for 54 yards in the Ravens' 34-20 win over the Bengals on Thursday night.

Jackson was highly efficient with his modest number of completions, posting his second-highest passing yardage total on his second-highest yards per attempt (10.2) of the campaign. Jackson tossed multiple touchdown passes for the fourth time this season as well, hitting Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman on second-quarter scoring tosses of 37 and 10 yards, respectively. Jackson also connected with Odell Beckham for a 51-yard completion midway through the fourth quarter on what would turn out to be Baltimore's final scoring drive of the night, but the star signal-caller appears to have to lost Mark Andrews, who exited the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury, for the season as per Jamison Hensey of ESPN.com. That development could naturally impact the success of the air attack and Jackson's fantasy outlook significantly beginning with a Week 12 road clash against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 26.