Jackson was limited at practice Wednesday by a quad injury.
Per Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site, Jackson was slated to speak with reporters Wednesday but didn't after meeting with trainers prior to the end of practice. The QB is now scheduled to address the media Thursday or Friday, with his status now worth tracking in advance of Sunday's game against the Broncos now that he's managing a quad issue.
