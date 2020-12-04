According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jackson (illness) is eligible to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.

The timing is key for Jackson, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 26. Sunday will mark 11 days since then, and he'll have two more days to ready himself for Tuesday's game against the Cowboys. On Thursday, coach John Harbaugh told Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com that any decision to activate Jackson is dependent on the medical staff and not his office, so the quarterback still needs to pass the necessary protocols in order to return Week 13. The Ravens placed backup QB Robert Griffin (thigh) on injured reserve Friday, leaving Trace McSorley as the only signal-caller on the active roster. If Jackson doesn't pass the necessary hurdles, McSorley would be in line for his first career start.