Jackson completed 14 of 29 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Ravens' 23-17 wild-card loss to the Chargers on Sunday. He also rushed nine times for 54 yards but had three fumbles, losing one.

Jackson had a postseason effort befitting of a rookie making only his eighth professional start -- plenty of miscues and missed throws, along with some dazzling plays that almost led to an improbable comeback. The 2018 first-round pick was largely ineffective for the first three quarters, leading to speculation that veteran Joe Flacco could be inserted at any moment. However, Jackson came to life midway through the fourth quarter, leading marches of 75 and 80 yards that culminated with touchdown passes to Michael Crabtree. He had an opportunity to put the finishing touches on the fourth-quarter surge, but he committed his third and most costly fumble of the day, getting the ball knocked out of his hands at his own 38-yard line with 28 seconds remaining. Melvin Ingram scooped up the fumble and sealed the wild-card upset for the Chargers in the process, putting an end to Jackson's rookie campaign and the Ravens' season. The dynamic 21-year-old finished the regular season with 1,201 passing yards and a 6:3 TD:INT, along with 695 rushing yards and another five scores on the ground.