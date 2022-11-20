Jackson (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, remains on track to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jackson is also expected to have his top target, Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee), available, as both he and the tight end are on track to be officially cleared when the Ravens release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Though Jackson was held out of Friday's practice on account of the illness, he's apparently made enough progress in the 48 hours since to take the field Sunday without any restrictions. Fantasy managers who have been regularly including Jackson in lineups all season can probably feel comfortable rolling him out Week 11 while he faces a Panthers defense that ranks in the bottom 10 of the NFL in both yards and points per game allowed.