Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Should stay busy on ground
Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects Jackson to top Cam Newton's career high of 139 carries in a season, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.
Jackson already topped that mark last year with 147 carries, including 119 (17 per game) in seven starts. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti suggested in May that the young quarterback won't run as often in 2019, but Harbaugh said "take the over" when former coach Brian Billick mentioned Newton's 139 carries during a conversation about Jackson's rushing volume. In all likelihood, Jackson will land somewhere south of last year's 17 per game and somewhere north of Newton's 8.7 from 2017. Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports that Jackson added 7-to-10 pounds of muscle in the offseason, presumably preparing to take punishment during the upcoming campaign. Early reports from training camp said Jackson looked shaky as a passer, but Hensley and Ryan Mink of the team's official site believe the 22-year-old was much better this past weekend.
