Andrews caught two of four targets for 31 yards against the Buccaneers.

A week after being shut out of the box score, Andrews got back in the mix in the win. The rookie saw his highest target count since before the bye (Week 9) and converted those looks into 31 yards. He'll face a Chargers defense that is strong at limiting opposing tight ends -- 6.0 FPPG -- in Week 16.

