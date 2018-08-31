Andrews caught each of his three targets for 61 yards in Thursday's preseason win over Washington.

Andrews dealt with a minor undisclosed injury throughout much of training camp and had just two catches for seven yards through the first three weeks of the preseason. He came up with a 45-yard gain on an impressive catch-and-run in the second quarter Thursday, perhaps making a case for a small pass-catching role while fellow rookie Hayden Hurst (foot) is unavailable. Hurst is expected to miss a minimum of two games, leaving Andrews to compete for playing time with Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams. The third-round pick offers the most pass-catching upside of that trio, but it isn't clear if the Ravens trust him to play more than a few snaps per game.