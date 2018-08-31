Ravens' Mark Andrews: Finally comes through in preseason
Andrews caught each of his three targets for 61 yards in Thursday's preseason win over Washington.
Andrews dealt with a minor undisclosed injury throughout much of training camp and had just two catches for seven yards through the first three weeks of the preseason. He came up with a 45-yard gain on an impressive catch-and-run in the second quarter Thursday, perhaps making a case for a small pass-catching role while fellow rookie Hayden Hurst (foot) is unavailable. Hurst is expected to miss a minimum of two games, leaving Andrews to compete for playing time with Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams. The third-round pick offers the most pass-catching upside of that trio, but it isn't clear if the Ravens trust him to play more than a few snaps per game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...
-
Breakouts you need to draft
You can't play it safe when building your Fantasy team, or you'll end up in sixth place. If...
-
Latest auction results
With 100 fictional dollars to spend, our crew built rosters in our final auction of the summer,...
-
No. 2 WR: Smith-Schuster vs. Robinson
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of JuJu Smith-Schuster...