Humphrey (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card matchup in Tennessee, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Humphrey was a full participant in Friday's practice, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, which would seem to hint that he's trending in the right direction for Sunday's game. The star cornerback has only missed one game in 2020, a Week 9 win over the Colts, due to being placed on the COVID-19 list.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Clear for Week 17•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Sidelined at practice•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Forces two fumbles in Pittsburgh•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Returns from COVID-19 list•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Should be back for Week 10•