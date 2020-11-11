The Ravens reinstated Humphrey (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
After landing on the list Nov. 2 following a positive COVID-19 test, Humphrey was cleared to rejoin the Ravens after completing a 10-day quarantine and testing negative at least two times in a row. The star cornerback missed last week's win over the Colts while he was in quarantine, but assuming he feels fine from a physical standpoint, he should take on a normal workload in Sunday's game against the Patriots. Expect Humphrey to spend much of the contest shadowing Jakobi Meyers, who has emerged as quarterback Cam Newton's clear top target in the passing game over the past three weeks.