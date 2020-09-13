Brown caught five of his six targets for 101 receiving yards during Sunday's 38-6 win against Cleveland.

The second-year man out of Oklahoma was able to take advantage of a matchup against a depleted Browns secondary, kicking off his prolific afternoon with a 47-yard catch on Baltimore's third offensive drive of the day. Brown's impact would remain evident for the remainder of the first half, as he was able to rack up more three catches of 13-plus yards during the second quarter. He garnered just two targets during the second half, but that is of minimal concern to fantasy GMs, as the Ravens were able to pound the rock throughout the third and fourth quarters by virtue of a massive lead. Week 2 presents a matchup against a Texans defense that allowed three different Chiefs to collect five or more catches, 45-plus receiving yards, and a touchdown during its season opener Thursday night.