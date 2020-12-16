Brown (undisclosed) has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The same applies to fellow wideouts Miles Boykin and James Proche, a context that taxes the Ravens' wideout depth for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Brown's placement on the list means that he either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
