Ravens' Marquise Brown: Quiet in Week 11 win
Brown brought in two of four targets for 23 yards in the Ravens' 41-7 win over the Texans on Sunday.
Brown once again came into the contest nursing his ankle injury, and he ultimately played just a minimal role in the big win. The speedster may be having trouble gaining separation due to being less than 100 percent, and he's seen no more than five targets in four consecutive contests. Brown will look to heal up with an extra day this week before a Week 12 Monday night matchup against the Rams.
More News
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Suits up Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Questionable after return to practice•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Back at practice•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Sits out Thursday's practice•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Listed as limited Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...