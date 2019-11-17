Ravens' Marquise Brown: Quiet in Week 11 win

Brown brought in two of four targets for 23 yards in the Ravens' 41-7 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Brown once again came into the contest nursing his ankle injury, and he ultimately played just a minimal role in the big win. The speedster may be having trouble gaining separation due to being less than 100 percent, and he's seen no more than five targets in four consecutive contests. Brown will look to heal up with an extra day this week before a Week 12 Monday night matchup against the Rams.